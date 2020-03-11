Theft from payroll account dominates audit discussion

By Elio Gugliotti, Editor

PROSPECT — An audit of the town’s finances showed the town ended the 2018-19 fiscal year with a budget surplus of $315,989.

The surplus brought the town’s fund balance — the money a town has in reserves — to about $2.7 million as of June 30, 2019, according to the audit.

The status of the town’s overall finances took a back seat, though, as the Town Council reviewed the audit and approved filing it with the state during a special meeting Feb. 26. Rather, the theft from a town payroll account and what, if any, role the town’s auditor should have played in spotting the missing money dominated the discussion.

Unauthorized transactions were made from the town’s Webster Bank payroll account from December 2017 to November 2018, when the town’s in-house financial consultant, Mike Battista, discovered discrepancies in the account. The thefts became public when state police announced in January that they made an arrest in the ongoing investigation.

The Waterbury-based firm Charles Heaven & Co. conducted the town’s last three audits. Enrico Melaragno, a certified public account with the firm, told the council the town’s informal internal controls caught the thefts, not his firm or Webster Bank. While the informal internal controls worked, he said, nobody can deny they should have caught the theft sooner.

“Although the internal controls did work. They should have worked a little bit better. They should have worked earlier,” he said.

The audit cited the town’s lack of a formal written accounting policy and procedures manual as a “significant deficiency.” It recommended the town develop and implement a formal written manual, which should include procedures on reconciling bank statements.

Council member Theresa Graveline felt the town’s internal controls failed because the thefts went on for almost a year before someone caught them.

“I think our practice fell short,” she said.

Graveline questioned why the lack of formal written procedures wasn’t cited by the firm as a deficiency in previous audits.

Melaragno said the town’s informal controls weren’t viewed as a deficiency because it was assumed they would catch any issues, which, he added, they did. But, he said, if the town had a formal process it likely would have caught the thefts sooner.

Melaragno explained the audit process is not designed to identify a crime or fraud. The process takes a broad look at the town’s finances, rather than verifying every expenditure.

Melaragno said the audit includes looking at what internal controls a town has in place — written or informal. The audit will review 25 bills that are chosen at random by a computer to see if those controls are being followed, he said.

When it comes to payroll, Melaragno said, the audit reconciles the overall payroll amount with payroll taxes filed with the government. As an auditor, he said, he wouldn’t reconcile every bank statement. He added it goes against general accounting practices for auditing firm to reconcile statements then audit its own work.

In the past, Battista was the town’s auditor and reconciled the books monthly. Mayor Robert Chatfield previously said when the town changed auditors officials assumed the same process was being followed, but it wasn’t.

Chatfield said last week the town is working on a formal written policy manual and expects to have a proposal to present to the council within two months.

As the town moves forward, the investigation of the thefts is ongoing and the full extent of how much was stolen remains unclear. Town officials have put the amount stolen at about $250,000.

Chatfield said last week Webster Bank reversed $144,612 worth of unauthorized transactions back to the town’s account when officials discovered the thefts in 2018.

As for the town’s finances, the $2.7 million fund balance included $166,000 used as revenue to balance the 2019-20 budget and $29,000 dedicated small capital projects.

The fund balance is about 7.75% of the town’s budget. The recommended fund balance for municipalities is between 7% and 15% of their budget, according to officials. Prospect’s fund balance would allow the town to operate for one month without collecting any revenue, officials said.