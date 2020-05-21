Two people hospitalized after car rolls over on Route 8

BEACON FALLS — Two people were taken to Waterbury Hospital after a car rolled over on Route 8 north Thursday morning.

The one-car accident occurred at about 8:30 a.m. in the S-curve between exits 24 and 25, according to Beacon Hose Co. No. 1. Two people were in the car at the time. First responders freed one of the people from the wreckage through back windshield. The other person was out of the car by the time first responders arrived on the scene.

The two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Beacon Hose.

No further information was immediately available.