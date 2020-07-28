Unions endorse Cabrera in 17th district

HAMDEN — The Service Employees International Union Connecticut State Council has endorsed Democrat Jorge Cabrera in his run for the state Senate in the 17th district.

The SEIU Connecticut State Council represents over 65,000 members, who work as nurses, home healthcare workers, food service employees, municipal employees and maintenance staff across Connecticut. Three SEIU Locals — SEIU Local 1199, CSEA/SEIU Local 2001 and 32BJ SEIU — all independently endorsed Cabrera, a news release stated.

Cabrera, a Hamden resident, works as a business representative and union organizer with United Food and Commercial Workers Local 919. He received the Democratic nomination in May over fellow Hamden Democrat Justin Farmer. The two will face off in the Aug. 11 primary with the winner running against state Sen. George Logan, R-Ansonia, in the November election. The 17th Senate District represents all or parts of Ansonia, Beacon Falls, Bethany, Derby, Hamden, Naugatuck and Woodbridge.