Voters to get absentee ballot applications as precaution

HARTFORD — Secretary of the State Denise W. Merrill is going to mail absentee ballot applications to every registered Connecticut voter for the 2020 primary and general elections as a public health precaution.

The move is part of an initiative aimed at keeping voters safe from the coronavirus that will also offer grants to municipalities for reducing the risk of exposure for in-person voting.

The primary elections are scheduled for Aug. 11, and the general election is Nov. 3. The presidential preference primaries were rescheduled twice from the original April 28 date. General Assembly and congressional primaries were already set for August.

Merrill announced on Monday that her office will be contracting with a mail house to send applications for absentee ballots to all registered voters for the primary and general elections, including postage paid return for those applications.

She said this plan will accommodate what she expects will be an unprecedented number of absentee ballots cast in 2020, and do it at no cost to the towns or the voters.

Despite the mass mailing initiative, only voters who meet the state’s existing strict requirements are supposed to cast absentee ballots.

Merrill said she continues to lobby Gov. Ned Lamont and the legislative leaders to take action before the Aug. 11 primary elections to expand the availability of absentee ballots.

Lamont raised the possibility Monday that he could issue an emergency order covering the August primaries as Merrill and others have advocated. His current declarations of a public health and civil preparedness emergencies run through Sept. 9.

After the primary contests, Lamont suggested that the governor’s office could work with the legislature on a legislative solution for the general election in November.

VOTING RIGHTS IN CONNECTICUT are spelled out in the state Constitution, and it limits voting to the day of the election, and it sets strict conditions for voting by absentee ballot.

Under the Constitution and state statute, absentee ballots are available if voters will be out of town on Election Day, or if they are sick or have a physical disability. Members of the military on active service also qualify.

In addition, absentee ballots are an allowable option if the tenets of a voter’s religion forbid secular activity on the day of the primary, election or referendum. Finally, election officials and poll workers are able to vote by absentee ballot if they will be working outside their voting district during voting hours.

Merrill said the legislature and Lamont should revise state law to give her the discretion to make absentee ballots available to voters who fear becoming ill if they go out in public. She said she believes she could apply the current law this way a secretary of the state, but a legislated revision would be a better resolution. She said the ultimate solution is a constitutional amendment to enable the legislature to expand mail-in voting and enact early voting.

MERRILL IS PLANNING to provide resources to towns and cities to deal with the anticipated increase in absentee ballots, including providing every town with secure dropboxes and offering a grant program that can be used to defray additional costs and personnel related to a larger number of absentee ballots.

After processing at the local level, voters who request absentee ballots will be delivered ballots via the mail house, and the cost of both the mailing and return of the absentee ballot.

The secretary of the state’s office is offering grants to towns and cities that submit a “Safe Polls Plan” for the primary and general elections. The plans must specify polling place locations and layouts, staffing levels, emergency plans, and cleaning and safety materials needed. Approved municipalities will receive funding to cover necessary expenses for cleaning and safety equipment, cleaning polling places and hiring additional poll workers.

The secretary of the state’s office will also help municipalities recruit and train poll workers. Merrill is additionally planning a “Safe Polls” public education campaign to make sure that voters trust the safety of their polling places.

The initiative relies on funding from Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act designated to make polling places safer and expanding accessibility to voting by mail.