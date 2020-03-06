Whittemore Library featuring art exhibits

NAUGATUCK — The Howard Whittemore Memorial Library is featuring two art exhibits this month.

The first exhibit showcases the pottery work of members of the Clay Club at Heritage Village in Southbury, and a number of bowls, plates, vases, planters and jewelry is on display.

The second exhibit showcases the artwork of Jeanne Steers of Roxbury. She is the owner of Steers Studios, a design studio which specializes in website and graphic design as well as illustration.

Visitors can view the exhibits at the library, 243 Church St., during normal hours. For information, call 203-729-4591.