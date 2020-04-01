Whittemore Library presents budget request

NAUGATUCK — The Howard Whittemore Memorial Library’s budget request for the 2020-21 fiscal year seeks an additional $27,493 in funding from the borough.

The library is not a borough department, it is an association library. The library receives most of its funding from the municipal budget and pays for the rest of its operations through an endowment and fundraising.

The library’s total operating budget proposal for next fiscal year is $852,537.

The library is asking for $618,710 from the borough. Officials haven’t increased the borough’s contribution to the library in several years.

Board of Finance Chairman Dan Sheridan Jr. said the proposal includes an additional employee for the children’s department at the library, with the borough covering half the salary for the new position.