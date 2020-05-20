Woodland Worldwide unveils virtual exhibit

BEACON FALLS — Woodland Worldwide unveiled the second annual Women of Woodland exhibit virtually this month.

The Women of Woodland exhibit recognizes women at Woodland Regional High School for their achievements and character. The exhibit features portraits and videos of the honorees that are put together in collaboration with Kristen Lengyel’s advanced photography class. This year, Woodland Worldwide honored seven women from the school: seniors Camille Terrell, Madelyn Vallillo, Sofia DiPiro and Mary Pelkey, and staff members Loren Luddy, Dana Mulligan and Jill Spiwak.

The organization was scheduled to unveil the exhibit at a ceremony in March in conjunction with Women’s History Month, but couldn’t because schools were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, Lengyel and her students created a website to display the exhibit. The exhibit can be viewed online at sites.google.com/region16ct.org/mrslengyelwrhs/w-o-w-2020.