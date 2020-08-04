YMCA expands grandparents program

NAUGATUCK — The Naugatuck YMCA is expanding its grandparents raising grandchildren program for the remainder of the summer and early fall.

The YMCA teams up with the Western Connecticut Area Agency on Aging to provide respite care, swim lessons, grandparent supports, group dinners and programing through the program. There are openings for camperships to attend the YMCA’s licensed summer camp program for those who qualify, and the YMCA is giving out summer fun packs to grandparents raising grandchildren.

For information, email sbeck@naugatuckymca.org.