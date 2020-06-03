Zoning Commission OKs text for elderly residential facilities

NAUGATUCK — The Zoning Commission in May approved adding new language to the zoning regulations to allow for independent and assisted residential facilities for the elderly.

The new regulations, which go into effect June 8, allow for such facilities in B-2, New Haven Road Design District and Rubber Avenue Design District zones through a special permit.

The elderly residential facilities are for people 62 years old or older, or people with a substantial physical or mental impairment. The facilities, which are different from age-restricted housing developments, are comparable to apartment buildings with units for residents with some shared services.

The regulations state that such facilities have to be built on at least a 1-acre lot and can’t be taller than five stories.