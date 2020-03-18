Obituary: Anita Peterson

NAUGATUCK — Anita “Dolly” Peterson, 85, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Apple Rehab in Watertown. She was the wife of the late R. Alan Peterson.

Mrs. Peterson was born March 18, 1934 in Waterbury, the daughter of the late Emil and Mary (Presto) Martino. She was a lifelong resident of Naugatuck where she attended grammar school and graduated from Naugatuck High School. She was an active member of Salem Lutheran Church and was a member of the Altar Guild.

Dolly was a loving wife, mother and “Grammie.” She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and her kindness to all. She was very proud of raising her seven children and loved spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed baking and was well known for her meatballs and the closely held family secret — cherry cheese pie. For many years she made specialty decorated cakes for birthdays, weddings and other events. Dolly always welcomed everyone and anyone into her home, making them feel like they always belonged. She especially loved the large family gatherings on Christmas Eve and spending time with her grandchildren. An avid Yankee fan, she loved watching the games. She loved animals, spoiling her dogs, and often spent hours watching her beloved cardinals in the back yard.

She is survived by her brother, Emil Martino; her children, Karen Johnson, Alan Peterson and his wife, Patricia, Cheryl Blondeau and her husband, Raymond, Brian Peterson and his partner, Rogelio, Diane Hanley and her husband, Kevin, Gary Peterson and his wife, Jessica; her grandchildren, Brian Peterson, Jana Peterson, Cassie Ortiz, Kevin Hanley, Sarah Hanley, Adam Peterson and Alyssa Peterson; her great-grandchildren, Anthony, Aria, Chase, Logan, Evan and Ella; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her sister, Genevieve Shea and Gen’s husband, “Spec” Shea; her daughter, Donna Peterson; and her grandson, Michael Johnson.

We would like to thank the awesome staff and especially the aides at Apple Rehab — Watertown for their loving care of our mother.

Private funeral services for the family will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire, 615 South Main St., Cheshire. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery in Naugatuck. A memorial service in celebration of Anita’s life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Michael Johnson Scholarship Fund, c/o Karen Johnson, 13A Alton-Bradford Road, Bradford, RI 02808 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 200 Executive Blvd., Southington, CT 06489-1058.

