Obituary: Bernard Gendron

NAUGATUCK — Bernard “Bud” Gendron, 88, husband of the late Audrey (Fellows) Gendron, died peacefully on May 7, 2020, due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease and the COVID-19 virus.

Bud was born on April 29, 1932, in Wellsboro, Pa., son of the late Joseph and Irene (McConnell) Gendron. Bud lived in Oxford and Naugatuck for most of his life, and was formerly the part owner of Valley Motor Trailer Sales. Bud loved cars, especially Volkswagens, and could fix any make or model. Bud was a past champion at the former Connecticut Dragway. He attended weekly stock car racing events at Stafford Speedway and Riverside Park Speedway with his daughter, Lisa, and her husband, Bob, for many years. They also traveled to The Daytona 500 for 23 years.

Bud is survived by his daughters, Lisa Gendron-Bioski (Robert); Nancy Wright (Ken), Deborah Martin (Richard) and Donna Moran; his five grandchildren, including Dawn Nassra (Oliver) and Cassandra Maximenko (Michael); his great-grandchildren, including AJ Nassra and Ella Audrey Nassra; his former sons-in-law, Buzz Devine and Dennis Moran; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no services. Bud’s care is entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Bud’s memory, donations can be made to Regional Hospice and Palliative Care, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT 06810.

