Obituary: Bert P. Emery

NAUGATUCK — Bert P. Emery, 63, passed away March 6, 2020, at Waterbury Hospital. He was the husband of Lorraine Maass.

Bert was born May 13, 1956, in Bridgeport, the son of the late Bert P. and Rose E. (Sabre) Emery Sr. He was a longtime Naugatuck resident moving from Fairfield over 20 years ago. Bert was an emergency medical technician and assisted at Ground Zero during 9/11. During his years in Naugatuck, he was active in the community, participating in various town meetings. He was known for his love of animals, often taking in strays.

Besides his wife of the past four years, Bert is survived by his sister, June Wilson of Naugatuck; his stepson, Gary Maass (Gabrielle) of Delaware; his nieces and nephews, Dawn Manners (Brian) of Virginia, Wendy Ann Wilson of Naugatuck and William G. Wilson (Cynthia) of Terryville, as well as several cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, with the funeral procession leaving the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck, 201 Meadow St., at 10:30 a.m. and proceeding to St. Francis of Assisi Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the State Veteran Cemetery, Bow Lane, Middletown. Visitation will be held on Wednesday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306.

