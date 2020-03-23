Obituary: Betty Anderson

NAUGATUCK — Betty Anderson, 87, passed away March 18, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of the late Raymond M. Anderson.

Mrs. Anderson was born Dec. 22, 1932, in New Milford, the daughter of the late Robert and Esther (Moulton) Hartwell. She graduated from Naugatuck High School, Class of 1950, and worked for many years at Ford’s Pharmacy. She was a longtime Naugatuck resident where she was a member of the Congregational Church of Naugatuck.

Mrs. Anderson is survived by her son, Robert Anderson and his wife, Heather, of Naugatuck; her daughters, Susan Smith and her husband, Jeff, of Lincoln, R.I., Karen Fennelly of Waterbury, and Janice Chapin and her husband, Paul, of Hightstown, N.J. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jason, Caity, Sarah, Matthew, Sean and Daniel. In addition to her husband and her parents, she is predeceased by her brother, Robert F. Hartwell.

A graveside service will be held at a later date in Grove Cemetery, Naugatuck. There are no calling hours. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck is assisting with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Endowment Fund of the Congregational Church of Naugatuck, 9 Division St., Naugatuck, CT 06770.

For online condolences, to share a photo or a story, visit www.fordfh.com.