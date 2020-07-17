Obituary: Bryan T. Fortunato



Naugatuck — Bryan T. Fortunato, 46, died unexpectedly on July 12, 2020.

Bryan was born on April 2, 1974, in Beaumont, Texas, a son of Robert Fortunato Sr. and the late Marilyn (Kaim) Fortunato. Bryan lived in Naugatuck for the past 19 years and owned and operated a Freihofer’s Bakery route. Bryan was an avid Naugatuck sports fan and was a former little league t-ball coach.

In addition to his father, Robert, Bryan is survived by his sons, Michael and Joseph Fortunato, and their mother, Dawn Fortunato; his brothers, Robert Fortunato Jr. and Matthew Fortunato and his wife, Rebecca; his sister, Amanda Fortunato; his loving girlfriend, Amy Bennett; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of Bryan’s life will be Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck. Everyone attending is required to wear a facial covering and to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Bryan’s memory, donations for Michael and Joseph’s educations can be made to Dawn Fortunato, 16-6 Mountain View Terrace, Winsted, CT 06098.

