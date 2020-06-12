Obituary: Catherine A. (Carlino) Kisielewski

NAUGATUCK — Catherine A. (Carlino) Kisielewski, 98, widow of Leo J. Kisielewski, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2020, at Southington Care Center in Southington.

Catherine was born in Ansonia in 1921, daughter of the late Angelo and Rose (Lopresti) Carlino. A longtime Naugatuck resident, she retired from the Naugatuck Glass Company after many years of service as a quality control inspector. Catherine was a communicant of St. Hedwig’s Church.

Catherine was predeceased by her brothers, Thomas Carlino and Joseph Carlino; and her sisters, Lily Martino and Rose Cox.

Devoted to her family, Catherine enjoyed a wonderful sense of humor that remained with her throughout her entire life. In her earlier years she enjoyed travel (especially to her husband’s 357th Fighter Group military reunions), crafting, Christmas and especially spending time with and caring for her beloved grandchildren.

In the last few years, she came to miss so many of her close friends and family that had passed.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Eugene Kisielewski and his wife, Sandy, of North Canaan, and Marie (Kisielewski) Bordonaro and her husband, Vincent, of Plainville; her grandchildren, Erica, Gregory, Jamie, Sebby, Angela, Sarah and Emily; great-grandsons, Dylan, Hunter, Finn and Alexander; and several nieces and nephews.

The family sends a special thank you to all the staff at Southington Care Center in Southington for the special care given to Catherine during her stay there.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, funeral services will be private, and burial will take place in St. James Cemetery. The Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main St., Naugatuck, is assisting the family with arrangements.

