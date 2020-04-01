Obituary: Catherine (Root) Cox

NAUGATUCK — Catherine (Root) Cox, 79, widow of Louis Cox, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Waterbury Gardens Health Center.

She was born in Waterbury on April 19, 1940, daughter of the late Edward K. and Hazel (Joy) Root. She retired from Bristol Babcock after many years of service and was a longtime resident of Naugatuck. Catherine was a parishioner of St. Mary’s Church.

She leaves her sisters, Mary Berger of Waterbury and Barbara Gonsalves of Prospect; and several nieces and nephews. Catherine was predeceased by her brothers, Edward and James Root; and her sister, Jean Smith.

The family wishes to thank Waterbury Gardens and Beacon Hospice for the loving care given to Catherine during her illness.

A private graveside service will be held at St. James Cemetery, and a memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. The Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main St., Naugatuck, is assisting the family with arrangements.

