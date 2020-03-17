Obituary: Chitta Ranjan Lahiri

NAUGATUCK — Chitta Ranjan Lahiri, 84, the husband of Mechthild (Bauer) Lahiri, passed away on March 16, 2020.

Chitta was born in Narayangunj, India, a son of the late Chandi Prosad Lahiri and Prova (Sanyal) Lahiri. He was a graduate of St. Xavier’s College in Calcutta and he also earned an MBA from the University of New Haven in New Haven. Chitta worked in the rubber industry all of his life, starting in Germany and then in the UK and India and in the United States for nearly 25 years with Uniroyal, Inc.

He was a member of the Rubber Division and also a past chairman of the Connecticut Rubber Group. He served as a Waterbury SCORE leader for six years and was also a volunteer AARP tax aide local coordinator at the Waterbury location. Additionally, he was a director of the Naugatuck Historical Society and he was a member of the Hop Brook Golf Club, where he enjoyed playing golf at the Hop Brook Golf Course.

In addition to his wife, Mechthild, Mr. Lahiri is survived by his son, Dilip K. Lahiri, and his daughter, Monica Lahiri Hoherchak and her husband, Michael W. Hoherchak; his grandchildren, Sasha, Natasha, Michael Ranjan and Klara; one younger brother and sister, who both live in India.

There will be no calling hours and funeral services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Chitta’s memory, donations can be made to Hindu Sabha of CT, Inc., 749 Saybrook Road, Middletown, CT 06457 or to the Hop Brook Golf Course, 615 No. Church St., Naugatuck, CT 06770.

