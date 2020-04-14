Obituary: Craig Joseph Regalado

NAUGATUCK — Craig Joseph Regalado, 35, of Naugatuck, passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 20, 1984, in Waterbury, son of Jose Regalado and the late Dana (Morel) Regalado.

Craig was an immensely passionate auto mechanic and was the “go-to” guy for all kinds of repairs. Craig was proud of his Portuguese heritage and enjoyed cooking his specialty dishes or manning the grill. He enjoyed his movie nights and video games, and had a lifelong love for fishing.

He is the beloved father of Brianna Ruth Regalado and is survived by his fiancée, Allyson Morel of Naugatuck. He is also survived by his father, Jose Regalado and his wife, Cynthia, of Naugatuck, and he leaves his aunts, uncles and many loving cousins. Craig was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Robert and Joby-Ann Morel; and his paternal grandparents, Augusto and Maria Regalado.

Due to the seriousness of the COVID-19 virus, Craig’s services will be held privately. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Partnership for Drug-Free Kids at www.drugfree.org.

To leave online condolences for his family, view Craig’s memorial video or to send “hugs from home,” visit www.fordfh.com.