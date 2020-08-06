Obituary: Daniel C. Walsh Jr.

NAUGATUCK — Daniel C. “Danny” Walsh Jr., 72, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Bristol Hospital.

Danny was born Jan. 7, 1948, in Waterbury, the son of the late Daniel C. and Margaret (Tookey) Walsh Sr. He was a longtime Naugatuck resident, attending St. Francis School and graduating from Naugatuck High School, and continuing his education at Waterbury State Technical School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was a HAM radio operator who was known for his love of all things electronic and spending time in his favorite store, Cables and Connections. He enjoyed traveling to places like Hawaii and California, and short trips to the casino.

Danny will forever be known as a kind and loving brother to Judy (Walsh) Prosl; brother-in-law to Michael Kelly; uncle to Morgan and Regan Kelly and Kirsten Prosl; and great-uncle to many great-nieces, -nephews; and cousin to Carl Lawson and Billy Walsh. In addition to his parents, Danny is predeceased by his sister, Eileen Kelly; his brother-in-law, Ted Prosl; his nieces, Heather Tourtellotte and Gretchen Prosl.

Danny’s family would like to extend special thanks to Carl and Diane Lawson as well as Companions and Homemakers for their love and support shown to him over the years.

Funeral services were held privately at the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck with committal services in St. James Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.

