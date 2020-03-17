Obituary: Don Newland

WALLINGFORD — Don Newland, 68, died unexpectedly on March 12, 2020, in Wallingford.

Don was born on Oct. 5, 1951, in Wichita, Kan., a son of the late Jack Guy and Anna Lou (Black) Newland, and had lived in Wallingford for the past few years. Don was a proud United States Navy Veteran, having served during the Vietnam War.

Don is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Deana and Nick DiLuggo; his son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Felisha Newland; his grandchildren, Angelina, Nico, Isaiah, Jaxon and Ariana; his brothers and sisters-in-law, William and Sue Newland, David and Barbara Newland, Robert and Sandy Newland, and Darren and Angie Newland; and several nieces and nephews.

The date and time of the memorial service are to be determined. Burial will be in the State Veterans Cemetery, Bow Lane, Middletown. There are no calling hours, and arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

Memorial contributions to honor Don’s memory can be made to the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, Lowcountry CVMA 34-4, at lowcountrycvma.wixsite.com/lowcountrycvma.

