Obituary: Elaine (Malz) Caporale

GLASTONBURY — Elaine (Malz) Caporale, 55, of Glastonbury, passed away at home after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was the beloved wife of William Caporale.

Born in White Plains, N.Y., Elaine was the daughter of Russell Malz Jr. and Geraldine “Gerry” (Rock) Malz. She spent her younger years in Naugatuck, before residing in Glastonbury. Laine was a psychiatric APRN having earned degrees from UConn and NYU.

Laine was a lifelong athlete. She was a collegiate swimmer, earned her black belt in karate, completed a half marathon along with multiple half century bike rides and triathlons, and enjoyed practicing yoga.

Laine’s life revolved around her family. She was a dedicated hockey mom who enjoyed hosting team pasta parties, taking photos and writing team articles for the local newspaper. Year-round she traveled New England roads supporting her kids in their many sporting events. Laine cooked without fear — she enjoyed experimenting with recipes, which kept her family entertained and well fed. Her favorite travel destination was her lakeside camp in Maine with her family and dogs. Laine loved swimming in the lake, taking more photos and watching the loons.

Her love of family carried over into her friendships. Laine had a genuine love and care for everyone lucky enough to know her. She made time for conversations with anyone she met.

In addition to her husband and parents, Laine is survived by her five children, Elizabeth, Thomas, Michael, Jamison and Zachary Caporale, all of Glastonbury; her brother, Russell Malz III and his wife, Kimberly, of South Glastonbury; her sister, Jennifer Malz and her partner, Corey Schmidek, of Manchester; her brother, William Malz and his wife, Cindy, of Colchester; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Elaine’s life and time of visitation with the family will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Elaine’s memory to the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) by visiting melanoma.org or sending donation to Melanoma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 759329, Baltimore, MD 21275-9329, or to The St. Francis Cancer Center, 95 Woodland St., 2nd Floor, Hartford, CT 06105 or www.saintfrancisdonor.com/giving/tribute-gifts.

