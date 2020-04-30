Obituary: Emily Matichuk Carey

ANSONIA — Emily Matichuk Carey, 90, of Ansonia, died peacefully on April 28, 2020, at Bridgeport Hospital. Born in Canora, Saskatchewan, Canada, on Aug. 20, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Anna Repey Matichuk.

Mrs. Carey emigrated from Canada to the U.S. in 1951 and settled in New London, later residing in Ansonia for 56 years. She worked as a secretary for the Sikorsky Aircraft Company for decades, until the time of her retirement in 1994. Prior to her longtime position at Sikorsky, she also worked for the Electric Boat and Prudential Insurance companies.

Devoted mother, grandmother and aunt, Emily spent a great deal of time communicating with family across the United States and Canada. Spending time with family brought her tremendous joy. For Emily, to be well informed, motivated and independent were keystones to life. To question, to think and to resolve were hallmarks of her character. Emily loved word searches and puzzles, and always spoke her mind, like it or not, but with gentle insistence. She possessed a quick wit, often laced with sarcasm, but always full of wisdom. The result was a hearty laugh, replete with encompassing love. Emily was an avid reader and crafter, who loved to pass down her Ukrainian traditions and cooking skills.

She is survived by her beloved sons, Kevin Carey of Ansonia, Timothy (Julie) Carey of Fairfield and Raymond (Maria) Carey of Naugatuck; a brother, Samuel Matichuk of Ontario, Canada; cherished grandchildren, Philip Barto, Marisa Carey, Kiersten Carey, Stacey Carey, Tierney Carey, Gretchen Carey and Brianna Carey; nine great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Carey was predeceased by sisters, Marianne Pickup, Christine Matichuk; and a brother, Alfred Matichuk.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services are private. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date by the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Ave., Ansonia.

Memorial contributions may be made to Connecticut Food Bank, www.ct.foodbank.org, in Emily’s name.

Online condolences may be made at www.wakeleememorial.com.