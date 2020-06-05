Obituary: Ernest Allen Minnix

NAUGATUCK — Ernest Allen Minnix of Naugatuck passed away on May 29, 2020, at Saint Mary’s Hospital. Allen was born on Aug. 21, 1943, (76), in New Haven to Francis Irving Minnix Jr. and Florence Astrid Anderson.

He was raised along with his brother, Frank, and sister, Shirley, in New Haven where he went to Hillhouse High School and then moved to Woodbridge and graduated from Amity, class of 1962. Allen met his wife, Barbara, after being home from the service and married on Aug. 1, 1970.

Allen worked for PFC for many years and was able to enjoy a lengthy retirement with his best friend and loving wife of 50 years before his passing. Those who knew Allen best knew he had a passion for sports especially the Red Sox, Celtics and 49ers, and it carried forward to coaching his kids’ baseball teams and attending his kids’ activities. In his older years, he enjoyed a competitive game of golf and somehow always won.

Allen was a funny, smart, artistic and loving father and grandfather. Above all, he was a devoted family man which he showed by his deep love for his wife, children and grandchildren.

His memory will be kept alive by his adoring wife, Barbara Minnix, and sons, Ernest Minnix Jr., Thomas Minnix, Michael Minnix; daughters, Kimberly Minnix, Candace Minnix-Cotton, Jennifer Young; his 12 grandchildren; brother, Frank, and his wife, Rose; and brother-in-law, Bob Schleicher; along with other close family members. He is predeceased by his sister, Shirley Schleicher; and his cherished aunt, Alice Erickson.

The family wishes to thank the nurses, doctors and staff on the ICU floor at Saint Mary’s for their tireless effort and care in his final days.

Visitation for family and friends is on Monday, June 8, at 9:30 a.m. at the Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 2819 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Burial is at New Saint Bridgette Cemetery, Cheshire.

