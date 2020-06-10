Obituary: Evelyn Joan Craft

BEACON FALLS — Evelyn Joan Craft, 88, of Beacon Falls, died peacefully on June 4, 2020, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. Born on June 27, 1931, in Bridgeport, she was the daughter of the late Edward J. and Grace (Ray) Koplowski.

Evelyn graduated from Shelton High School in 1949. She worked as an inspector at W.E. Bassett Co. in Derby and also as a cashier at K-Mart of Ansonia and Walmart of Shelton, until her the time of retirement.

In her free time, she enjoyed gardening and was known for having a green thumb, especially with her rose garden. She was active with the Seymour Senior Center and enjoyed cooking and baking — everyone longed for her outrageous eclairs and cream puffs. She enjoyed life to the fullest — she even rode a Harley on her 80th birthday! She was a loving, supportive and proud mother and will be long remembered for her devotion to her family.

She is survived by her son, William E. (Karen) Craft of Maryland; daughter, Linda (Michael) Tabone of Oxford; sons, Ronald D. (Joanne) Craft of Ansonia, Edward J. Craft of New Britain, Gary R. Craft of Naugatuck, Gregory J. (Michelle) Craft of Seymour; sister, Geraldine (George) Spooner of Florida; brother, Robert (Linda) Koplowski of Tennessee; 10 wonderful grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Christine Craft of Shelton. She was predeceased by a son, Kenneth B. Craft of Shelton.

Friends and family may call on Saturday, June 20, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Ave., Ansonia.

In lieu of sending flowers, friends are encouraged to donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate.

Online condolences may be made at www.wakeleememorial.com.