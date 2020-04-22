Obituary: Frank Mis

BEACON FALLS — Frank Mis, 103, passed away peacefully at Beacon Brook Health Center on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

Born in Beacon Falls on Nov. 26, 1916, he was son of the late John and Anna (Niemczyk) Mis. Frank was a lifelong Beacon Falls resident and attended local schools. He retired as supervisor from Uniroyal in 1979 and was a parishioner of St. Michael’s Church. Frank proudly served his country during World War II in the U.S. Army. He was a longtime member of the American Legion in Beacon Falls, and enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.

He leaves his niece, Carolyn Duhaime and her husband, Peter, of Derby; his nephew, James Mis and his wife, Mary, of Post Orange, Fla.; two great-nephews, John and Daniel Mis; and two great-great-nieces, Michayla and Lexi Mis. Frank was predeceased by his brothers, Thaddeus and Edmund Mis.

Funeral services will be private, and burial with military honors will be in St. James Cemetery, Naugatuck. The Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main St., Naugatuck, is assisting the family with arrangements.

