Obituary: Henriette Roy Nadeau

NAUGATUCK — Henriette Roy Nadeau died peacefully on June 4, 2020, at her home.

Henriette was born in Québec, Canada, daughter of the late Alphonse and Emérina (Leclerc) Roy, and had lived in Naugatuck for most of her life.

Henriette is survived by her brother, Ange; and Jocelyne and Nathalie Roy, with whom she lived; her sister-in-law, Murielle Roy; her nieces, Christine Roy and Ginette and Henri Carrier; her boyfriend, Richard Bolduc; and several other brothers and sisters, along with many other nieces and nephews.

Services will be private, and arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.