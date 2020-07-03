Obituary: Hubert Piper III

NAUGATUCK — Hubert “Bud” Piper III, 90, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was the husband of the late Alma (Bauer) Piper, who passed away in 2014.

Bud was born Aug. 14, 1929, in New Milford, the son of the late Hubert and Beatrice (Ash) Piper II. He was a longtime Naugatuck resident, moving to town over 30 years ago. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He enjoyed bowling and golf as well as rooting for the Yankees and the UConn lady Huskies.

Bud is survived by his daughter, JoAnn Piper and her fiancé, John Anderson, of Naugatuck; his grandchildren, Jordan Ford, Mason Ford (Carissa), Haley Ford (Bri Cato), Olivia Ford and Sam Vasile; and his great-granddaughter, Willow Ford.

Funeral services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Pines Bridge Cemetery Beacon Falls. There are no calling hours. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck is assisting with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.

