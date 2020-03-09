Obituary: Jacqueline E. Baltz

SOUTHBURY — Jacqueline E. Baltz, 84, wife of Louis J. Baltz, died peacefully on March 5, 2020, at River Glen with her loving husband of over 62 years by her side.

Jacqueline was born on June 6, 1935, in Logansport, Ind., a daughter of the late Paul C. and Katherine (George) Emmons. She met Lou when they were students at the University of Buffalo. Jacqueline and Lou raised their family in Naugatuck, where they lived for over 20 years. Jacqueline and Lou lived on Long Island for 10 years; they then lived in Kingston, N.Y., for 18 years, where they owned and operated a candle shop together; and they have been residents of Heritage Village for the past 13 years.

In addition to her husband, Jacqueline is survived by her son, Erik P. Baltz and his wife, Caroline Baltz, of Queens N.Y.; her daughters, Kimberly Villette and her husband, Joe Villette, of Woodstock, N.Y., and Stacey Kriss and her husband, Peter Kriss, of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; her grandchildren, Joshua, Zachary, Quinn and Charli; her sister, Patricia Petzing; and several nephews and nieces.

Jacqueline’s family would like to thank the staff at River Glen for the wonderful and loving care that they provided.

All services will be private and there are no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

