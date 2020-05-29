Obituary: Janice Gugliotti

Janice Gugliotti, 66, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 23, 2020, at VITAS at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Janice was born Dec. 24, 1953, in Waterbury, the daughter of the late Howard and Jean (Koosa) Toomey. She was a lifelong Waterbury resident, where she was employed at Shoprite.

Janice is survived by her daughter, Amy Paternoster and her husband, Steve, and their children, Matthew and Melissa Paternoster of Naugatuck; her son, Jason Gugliotti; her husband, Angelo Gugliotti; her brother, Steve Toomey; her sister, Christina Toomey; and her cousin, Pat Scionti. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her brother, Doug Toomey.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family, and there are no calling hours. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck is assisting with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128-6804.

