Obituary: Jennie J. (Jasinski) Schumski

BEACON FALLS — Jennie J. (Jasinski) Schumski, 98, beloved wife of the late Joseph Schumski Jr., passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Mrs. Schumski was born in Union City on March 19, 1922, daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Ofan) Jasinski. She retired from the Footwear Division of Uniroyal, Inc., and was a longtime resident of Beacon Falls. She was an incredible cook who took great joy in hosting family gatherings and picnics at their cottage on Highland Lake. Jennie was a kind and generous woman who was always ready to help anyone who needed it. Her family meant everything to her. Jennie was a member of the Beacon Falls Congregational Church for almost 70 years.

Jennie is survived by her children, Joseph Schumski III and his wife, Patricia, of Waterville, Ohio, and Judith Ann Radder of Cheshire; her three grandchildren, Nicole Salvatore of Prospect, Jan Radder of Minneapolis, Minn., and Joseph Schumski IV of Luckey, Ohio; her seven great-grandchildren, Arie Copely-Radder, Eiden Copley Radder, Nico, Gia and Lucio Salvatore, Joseph Schumski V and Anna Belle Schumski; and many nieces and nephews, especially her niece Linda Jasinski as well as Jackie Kuegler, Barbara Synos and Marilyn Swift. She was predeceased by her three sisters and five brothers.

The family gives special thanks to Coreen Elliot for the loving care she gave to Jennie and Joe for the past two and a half years.

A private family gathering will be held and burial will be in Pines Bridge Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main St., Naugatuck, is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beacon Hose Company #1, 35 North Main St., Beacon Falls, CT 06403.

