Obituary: Joaquim G. Santos

NAUGATUCK — Joaquim G. Santos, 84, husband of Laura (Martins) Santos, died peacefully on May 22, 2020, at Waterbury Hospital.

Joaquim was born on Nov. 11, 1935, in UL, Oliveira de Azemeis, Portugal, a son of the late Francisco and Albertina (Gomes) Santos, and had lived in Naugatuck for the past 50 years. He worked as a union carpenter for Local 210, and he was a faithful parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Church.

In addition to Laura, his wife of 61 years, Joaquim is survived by his sons, Manuel “Manny” Santos and his wife, Rejane Santos, and Antonio “Tony” Santos; his grandchildren, Sarah, Amanda, Lexy and Ryon; his great-grandchildren, Celina, Jazmine, Juliana and Jaxon; his sister, Adelide DeJesus of Portugal; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Joaquim was predeceased by his brothers, Antonio Santos and Serafim Santos.

All services will be private, and a memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

In lieu of flowers, and to honor Joaquim’s memory, contributions can be made to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 2071 Baldwin St., Waterbury, CT 06706.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.