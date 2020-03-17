Obituary: John H. Engle

NAUGATUCK — John H. Engle, 68, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the West Haven V.A. Medical Center. He was husband of Elena (De La Garza) Engle.

Mr. Engle was born July 29, 1951, in Waterbury, the son of the late Fred and Etta Rose (Noe) Engle. He was a lifelong Naugatuck resident, where he attended Naugatuck High School before entering the U.S. Airforce. He was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution.

Besides his wife, Mr. Engle is survived by his daughter, Amber Engle-Gannon and her husband, Rob, of Manchester, England; his stepdaughters, Erika and Pamela Salgado of Mexico; his sister, Freda Carreiro of Oakville; as well as several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sister, Sally Geary, and his brother, Fred C. Engle.

A graveside service with military honors will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Pines Bridge Cemetery in Beacon Falls. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck is assisting with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the West Haven VA Medical Center, 950 Campbell Ave., West Haven, CT 06516.

