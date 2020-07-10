Obituary: John T. Wojtczak

NAUGATUCK — John T. Wojtczak, 70, passed away on Wednesday July 8, 2020, at his home.

Born in Waterbury on Sept. 11, 1949, he was son of the lateFrank and Helen (Zgurzynski) Wojtczak. John was a lifetime Naugatuck resident and a graduate of Naugatuck High School. He enjoyed fishing and the outdoors.

John is survived by his brothers, Barry F. Wojtczak and Richard R. Wojtczak, both of Naugatuck; and several cousins.

A private graveside service will be held at St. James Cemetery. The Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main St. Naugatuck, is assisting the family with arrangements.

