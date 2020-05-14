Obituary: Josefa (Garcia) Carneiro

NAUGATUCK — Josefa (Garcia) Carneiro, 90, widow of Jose B. Carneiro, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Glendale Health Center.

Mrs. Carneiro was born in Espanha on Nov. 30, 1929, daughter of the late Modesto and Teresa (Garcia) Dias Garcia. She lived in Naugatuck since 1975 and was well known for her exceptional cooking, especially Portuguese dishes. She loved to entertain family and friends and enjoyed going to Active Day Adult Day Care in Middlebury. Josefa was a parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Church.

She leaves her family; her sons, Antonio Carneiro and his wife, Marguerita, of Portugal, Jose Carneiro and his wife, Helena, of Virginia, Manuel Carneiro and his wife, Teresa, of Delaware, and Mario Carneiro of Maryland; her daughters, Maria Madeira and her husband, Augusto, of Danbury, Teresa DaSilva and her husband, Armando, and Maria A. Medeiros, all of Naugatuck; her brothers, Manuel Teixeira of Portugal, Antonio Teixeira and Jose Dias, both of Spain; her sisters, Gloria Teixeira of Spain and Paidade Dias Garcia of Portugal; 25 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews and other relatives.

The family wishes to thank the staff and workers at Glendale Center and Activity Day Adult Care for the kind and compassionate care given to Josefa through the years.

A private graveside service will be held at St. James Cemetery in Naugatuck. The Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main St., Naugatuck, is assisting the family with arrangements.

