Obituary: Joseph F. Doucette

NAUGATUCK — Joseph F. Doucette, 78, died peacefully on April 28, 2020, at Portland Care & Rehabilitation Center.

Joe was born May 16, 1941, in Waterbury, son of the late Oscar and Mary (Crean) Doucette, and was raised in Waterbury and graduated from Crosby High School. Joe retired in 1997 after working for 30 years as a letter carrier for the USPS in Waterbury, Wolcott and Prospect.

Joe is survived by his wife of 52 years, Maureen (Hayes) Doucette; his daughter, Deanne Doucette; his daughters- and sons-in-law, Debra and Christopher Vardon and Donna and James Lord; his sister, Sr. Marilyn Doucette CND; his grandchildren, Madeleine Vardon, Cooper Vardon, Makenna Lord and Connor Lord.

A private service will be held on May 16, 2020. There are no calling hours, and arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Joe’s memory, donations can be made to the Congregation of Notre Dame-Mission Advance Office, 30 Highfield Road, Wilton, CT 06897-3082, or to the American Heart Association, 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492.

