Obituary: Joseph R. DeCarolis

WATERBURY — The Rev. Joseph R. DeCarolis, 87, died peacefully on March 31, 2020.

Father DeCarolis was born on April 22, 1932, in Bristol, a son of the late John and Mariannina (Rizzi) DeCarolis. Father DeCarolis graduated from Bristol High School and entered St. Thomas Seminary in Bloomfield. He then entered St. Mary’s Seminary in Baltimore, Md., and was ordained in St. Joseph’s Cathedral on May 18, 1959. His first assignment was at St. Paul’s Church in Berlin, then Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Meriden, Immaculate Heart of Mary in Harwinton, St. Anthony of Padua in Litchfield, St. Pius X in Wolcott, and his final assignment was at St. Anthony Church in Prospect.

Father DeCarolis is survived by his older brother, Rev. Vito C. DeCarolis.

Services are private and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. There are no calling hours, and arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Father’s memory, donations can be made to St. Vincent Ferrer Baxter Scholarship Funds, c/o Rev. Vito DeCarolis, Trustee; P.O. Box 1325, Union City, CT 06770-1325.

