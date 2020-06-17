Obituary: Judith M. Pratt

NAUGATUCK — Judith M. “Judee” Pratt, 80, the widow of John R. “Jack” Lenners Sr. and Arthur C. Pratt, died unexpectedly on June 16, 2020, at her home.

Judee was born on Dec. 16, 1939, in Waterbury, a daughter of the late Raymond and Mildred (Enamait) Finsel, and was a lifelong Naugatuck resident. Judee worked for many years for the Borough of Naugatuck as a bus driver and safety instructor. Judee was a proud member of the B.P.O. Elks Lodge 967, having served as the first female exalted ruler in Connecticut.

Judee is survived by her son, John R. “Jack” Lenners Jr.; her daughter, Kimberly Magnuson; her sister, Martha “Marti” Main; her nephews, Chris Main and Brian Main; her grandnephews, Logan Leo and Jayson Main; and her “grandson,” Coal. In addition to her parents and her husbands, Judee was predeceased by her daughters, Melissa Lenners and Molly Lenners.

Calling hours will be Saturday, June 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck. The Elks ritual will be at 6:30 p.m. Everyone attending is required to wear a facial mask and to adhere to social distancing requirements. Burial will be in Grove Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Judee’s memory, donations can be made to the B.P.O. Elks, #967, P.O. Box 145, Naugatuck, CT 06770.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.