Obituary: Julie Walkinshaw

WATERBURY — Julie Walkinshaw, 63, died peacefully on April 17, 2020, at Waterbury Hospital.

Julie was born on March 6, 1957, in Bridgeport, the daughter of the late Robert and Eleanor (Thornfelt) Walkinshaw.

Julie is survived by her sister-in-law, Kathleen Frolish; her nephew, Ryan Walkinshaw; and her niece, Nicole Mathers.

A celebration of Julie’s life will be held at a later date. There are no calling hours, and arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

