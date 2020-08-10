Obituary: Laura J. Searles

SHELTON — Laura J. Searles, 92, widow of Harry M. Searles, died peacefully on Aug. 6, 2020, at Griffin Hospital in Derby.

Laura was born on June 18, 1928, in Auburn, Maine, a daughter of the late Milton and Helen (Emory) Goodwin. Laura lived in Shelton for the past three years, having formerly lived in Bethany, and was a member of Pinebrook Assembly of God Church in Naugatuck.

Laura is survived by her sons, John Searles, Richard Searles, Rodney Searles (Karen) and Brian Searles (Elizabeth); her seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; her brother, James Goodwin; her sister, Margery Booth; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and her parents, Laura was predeceased by her daughter, Carolyn Searles; her daughter-in-law, Geraldine Searles; her brother, Harvey Robinson; and her sisters, Lillian Cormier and Etta Searles.

Laura enjoyed the past three years living at Wesley Heights, and her family sincerely thanks all of the staff for their kindness and care.

A funeral service will be Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 11 a.m. at Pinebrook Assembly of God Church, 232 City Hill St., Naugatuck. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Naugatuck. A calling hour will be Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Everyone attending is reminded to please wear a facial covering and to adhere to social distancing requirements. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Laura’s memory, donations are requested to the American Cancer Society, 1075 Chase Parkway, Waterbury, CT 06708.

