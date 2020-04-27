Obituary: Leila Edwards

MERIDEN — Leila (Yates) (Koslowski) (Marino) (Marco) Edwards, died peacefully on April 24, 2020, at MidState Medical Center. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.

Leila was born in Beacon Falls, a daughter of the late Lewis and Edith “Mable” (Swan) Edwards. She graduated from Amity High School and also earned an associate degree. Leila formerly worked at Southbury Training School in Cottage #7 and she was a proud United States Army veteran. She was a member of Christ the Redeemer Church in Southbury, where she had many friends and she loved crafts and gardening.

Leila leaves her daughter, Vickie Yates; her grandchildren, Branddon Arroyo, Orlando Arroyo, Amine Moussaid, Nihale Moussaid and Yassine Moussaid; her sisters, Sandra Barnes and Louise Ford; her brother, William Edwards; and several nieces and nephews. Leila was predeceased by her two sons, David Yates and Lewis Yates.

All services will be private, and there are no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.