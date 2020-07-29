Obituary: Margaret (Holloway) Perregaux

NAUGATUCK — Margaret “Peggy” (Holloway) Perregaux, 52, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury.

Margaret was born Jan. 23, 1968, in Derby, the daughter of the late Carl and Patricia (Marling) Holloway Sr. She was a longtime Naugatuck resident who was employed by Frito-Lay.

She is survived by her children, Andrew Perregaux and Stephanie Wooten of Naugatuck; her brothers, Carl E. Holloway Jr. and his wife, Michelle, of Waterbury, and James Holloway and his wife, Liz, of Waterbury; her sister, Barbara Moran and her husband, Henry, of Naugatuck; her former husband, Gary Perregaux; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Margaret is predeceased by her fiancé, C.J. Wooten; her brother, Mickey; as well as her sister, Janet Lara.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Grove Cemetery, Naugatuck. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck is assisting with arrangements, and there are no calling hours.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Harold Leever Regional Cancer Center, 1075 Chase Parkway, Waterbury, CT 06708.

