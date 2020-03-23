Obituary: Maria Baptista

NAUGATUCK — Maria Baptista, 82, wife of Albino Baptista, died peacefully March 18, 2020, at Glendale Center.

Maria was born on Jan. 6, 1938, in Portugal and had lived in Naugatuck for the past 15 years. She worked as a caregiver and was a faithful parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Church.

In addition to her husband, Maria is survived by her dear friends, Gloria deOliveira and Denise Costa, and their families.

A graveside service will be Monday, March 23, at 10 a.m. at St. James Cemetery, Cross Street, Naugatuck with Rev. Francisco Eurico Officiating. There are no calling hours, friends are asked to please omit flowers, and arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.