Obituary: Marianne S. DiPalma

LEESBURG, Fla. — Marianne S. “Reanne” DiPalma, 74, wife of Ralph DiPalma, died peacefully on March 12, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family at her daughter’s home in Thomaston, Conn.

Reanne was born on June 5, 1945 in Waterbury, Conn., the daughter of the late John and Alice (Donlan) Schulze. Raised in Beacon Falls, Conn., Reanne also lived in Naugatuck Conn., and Thomaston for many years. She moved to Leesburg four years ago, a place she loved and called home.

Reanne worked as a cost estimator engineer for Homer D. Bronson Company for most of her career and later retired from the City of Torrington’s Board of Education.

Reanne loved life and she lived every single day to the fullest. She loved to travel and see the world, any trip big or small. Her most memorable trip was driving cross country with her husband. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time her grandchildren. She spent many days watching them play sports and attended many other events.

In addition to her husband, Ralph, Reanne is survived by her daughters, Alison Marinelli and Theresa “Tracey” O’Neill and her husband, Chris O’Neill; her grandchildren, Matthew Marinelli, Lauren O’Neill, Brendan O’Neill and Madison O’Neill.

There are no calling hours, and arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

Reanne’s life will be celebrated in Connecticut and Florida at a later date due to the pandemic of the COVID-19 virus.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Reanne’s memory, donations can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.

