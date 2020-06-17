Obituary: Marilyn Catherine Sullivan

WATERBURY — Marilyn Catherine Sullivan, 93, wife of the late Thomas L. Sullivan Sr., died peacefully in the care of VITAS Hospice at St Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury on June 12, 2020.

Marilyn was born in the Bronx, N.Y., on Dec. 8, 1926, a daughter of the late William and Helen Bradley. Marilyn married the love of her life, Thomas L. Sullivan Sr., on Oct. 5, 1947. They celebrated 55 years of marriage, enjoying every dance together, many wonderful friendships, and a lovely home.

In her early years, she was a fashion illustrator for department stores and worked for The Up To Date stores in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. She was an avid artist and loved teaching her art skills to her grandchildren. According to her family and friends, she was the “Scrabble champ.”

Marilyn leaves behind a daughter, Mary Ellen Sullivan-Mason and her fiancée, Pete Anselmo, of Harrisburg, N.C.; two sons, Robert Sullivan and his wife, Claire, of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and Thomas L. Sullivan Jr. and his wife, Mary Alice, of Naugatuck; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and her many friendships during her lifetime.

All services will be private, and there are no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Marilyn’s memory, contributions can be made to VITAS Hospice at St. Mary’s Hospital, 56 Franklin St., Waterbury, CT 06706.

