Obituary: Marion Woodward Sandell

Marion Woodward Sandell passed away peacefully on her 97th birthday in the comfort of her family homestead at Clover Nook Farm in Bethany. Born on June 12, 1923, to the late Sherman P. Woodward Sr. and Margaret (Twing) Woodward, she was part of the sixth generation to spend her life on the family farm.

Known as “Aunt Marion” to many more than just her family, Marion’s life was devoted to caring for, mentoring and volunteering for others.

After attending the University of Connecticut, she completed her RN training at Grace New Haven School of Nursing. Marion worked for many years with the VNA and later at Glendale Center in Naugatuck until her retirement.

As a 4-H leader for over 25 years, Marion mentored and nurtured countless Bethany youths and teens, often working with three 4-H clubs at a time. With her 4-H girls and others, Marion had a leading role in organizing the first Memorial Day parade in town, while also serving on county and state 4-H boards.

A life-long member of Bethany’s First Church of Christ Congregational, Marion served on most committees during her life, including deacon and trustee. Working countless hours at different events for the church, Marion can be most frequently remembered serving up shortcake at the Strawberry Supper.

With seemingly boundless energy and enthusiasm, Marion also served for over 20 years on both the Bethany Library Association and the Women’s Auxiliary Fire Department. She also spent many hours volunteering with the Bethany Historical Society and the Red Cross blood drives. Along with her husband, Dudley, she was an active member of the New Haven County Farm Bureau.

Even with such a busy life, Marion always made sure friends and family had a cake and celebration for birthdays and anniversaries. Every holiday was hosted to perfection and celebrated with as many loved ones as she could gather together.

Marion was predeceased by her beloved husband, Dudley F. Sandell; her brother, Sherman “Monk” Woodward Jr.; niece, Donna Fassett Merritt; and nephew, Sherman “Skip” Woodward. Left to cherish many wonderful memories are her loving and devoted sister, Helen “Woody” Fassett; sister-in-law, Doris Sandell Johnson; and sister-in-law, Barbara Woodward. Marion is also survived by her beloved nieces and nephews, Linda W. Russell, Cynthia F. Resha and husband, Thomas, Russell S Woodward Sr., and Deborah W. Demander and husband, Eric “Rex;” 11 grand-nieces and –nephews; eight great-grand-nieces and –nephews; and her unofficially adopted “brother,” Dwight Johnson, and “niece,” Cinda B. Buchter.

All services will be held privately.

Donations can be made in Marion’s memory to: the Bethany Library Association, 538 Amity Road (CT 63), Bethany, CT 06425, or the Bethany Volunteer Fire Department, 765 Amity Road (CT 63), Bethany, CT 06425.