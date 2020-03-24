Obituary: Mary (Gibran) Andrews

NAUGATUCK — Mary (Gibran) Andrews, 103, the wife of the late Constantine “Gus” Andrews, peacefully entered into eternal rest on March 23, 2020.

Mary is survived by her niece, Ann Marie Gibran, and her dear friend, Genie Tricarico, both of whom cared for Mary in her final years. A loving and generous aunt, Mary will also be missed by several nieces and nephews, as well as their spouses, children and grandchildren.

Mary’s family sincerely thanks Emerest Health of Connecticut for providing in-home assistance to Mary for the past several years and to Autumn Lake Healthcare at Bucks Hill for caring for Mary in her final days.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Anna (Pyziak) Gibran; her brothers, George, Charles, Mike and John Gibran, and their wives; and all but one of her many friends. She lost her beloved husband and soul mate, Gus Andrews (“Mary the Canary and Gus the Bus!”) when they were both far too young.

Mary attributed her longevity to staying active and creative, connecting with family and friends, and maintaining a positive outlook. Mary was a gifted needlework artist who contributed to the beauty in the world with almost a century of magnificent creations — from intricate laces to cozy blankets, and from needlepoint masterpieces to crocheted menageries.

A memorial Mass celebrating Mary’s life will be scheduled at a later date. There are no calling hours, and arrangements are entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Mary’s memory, contributions can be made to St. Francis of Assisi Church, 318 Church St., Naugatuck, CT 06770.

