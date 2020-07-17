Obituary: Maura Imler

Maura Imler passed away on June 27, 2020, at Mass. General Hospital in Boston after a short illness. Born in Waterbury, she was the daughter of the late Mary (Penrose) and Raymond Tamosaitis of Naugatuck.

She leaves behind her brother, Raymond Tamosaitis and his partner, Cindy; a niece, Shannon; and nephews; Shaun, Joshua and Kyle.

Maura received her master’s degree from Southern Connecticut University and went on to be a dedicated special education teacher in the Naugatuck school system for over 30 years. Following retirement, she moved to her beloved Cape Cod home.

She volunteered at the Cape Cod schools in the Girl Power and Reap programs. She rescued animals, including her cat, Holly, contributed to many charities, and had a great affection for the neighborhood children. Maura loved her garden, music, antiques and reading at the beach.

She leaves behind many loving friends that will cherish their memories of her great kindness, compassion and sense of humor. God speed to our sweet girl.