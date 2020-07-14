Obituary: Menelio Nunez

NAUGATUCK — Menelio Nunez, 59, of Naugatuck, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was the husband of Maria Nunez.

Menelio was born on July 22, 1960, in Juncalito, Santiago, Dominican Republic, to Daniel Colon and the late Antonia Hernandez. He was an incredible husband, a loving father, grandfather, brother, son and friend. A hardworking man who dedicated his life to helping others, he was the type of person who would give you the shirt off his back if that was all he had to give. He was a fighter all through to the end and never once complained about his sickness. He will always be remembered for his love of life and his strength.

Menelio is survived by his wife, Maria; their four children, Jorge Nunez, Yilenny Hicks (Mike), Cristian Nunez and Carmen Nunez; and eight beloved grandchildren, Alex Fernandez, Sabrina Nunez, Liliana Nunez, Jordan Jimenez, Enrique Nunez, Cristian J. Nunez, Gavin Hicks and Alina Hicks. He is also survived by his father, Daniel; his stepmother, Maria Fernandez; his brothers and sisters, Rafael Nunez, Tomas Nunez, Nidia Nunez, Daniel Colon (Lina), Hector Colon, Bernarda Colon (Alfredo), Frances Colon and Yamiri Colon (Jose); as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Pedro Nunez.

A funeral mass for Mr. Nunez will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 318 Church St, Naugatuck. Family and friends are asked to meet directly at church. Masks and social distancing are required. Calling hours will be held privately. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck, 201 Meadow St., is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Donations in Menelio’s name can be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, 383 Main Ave., 5th Floor, Norwalk, CT 06851.

To view these arrangements online, share a condolence or an online photo, visit www.fordfh.com.