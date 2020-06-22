Obituary: Patricia A. Stoddard

NAUGATUCK — Patricia A. Stoddard, 81, passed away, Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Waterbury Hospital.

She was born June 15, 1938, daughter of the late Pasquale and Katherine (Brooks) Mendillo.

Mrs. Stoddard was a nurses aid prior to her retirement.

Patricia is survived by her three children, William Russell Jr. of Gainesville, Fla., Rhonda and her husband, Frank Arcovio, of Naugatuck, and Monica Way of Lantana, Fla.; two sisters, Beverly Rand and Martha Pulito of Narragansett, R.I.; grandchildren, Melissa, Amber, Nicholas, Jeffrey, Shane and Kyle; and great-grandchildren, Logan, Layla, Aubrey, Brady and Jackson.

Services for Mrs. Stoddard will be private. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck, 201 Meadow St., Naugatuck, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Donations in Patricia’s name can be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, 357 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.

To view these arrangements online, share a photo or an online condolence, visit www.fordfh.com.