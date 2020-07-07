Obituary: Ralph Fredrick Cogan Jr.

BEACON FALLS — Ralph Fredrick Cogan Jr., 71, of Beacon Falls, entered into eternal rest peacefully on July 4, 2020, at Waterbury Hospital. He was born in Bridgeport on July 28, 1948, son of the late Ralph F. and Arline Sharpe Cogan Sr.

Ralph was a retired self-employed carpenter. He proudly served his country as a member of the 101st Airborne Division of the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Ralph moved from Fairfield to Beacon Falls 15 years ago. He was a handy man that could fix anything, loved to fish and was an avid Washington Redskins fan. Ralph loved to read the Bible and was close to God.

Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and a many friends, especially his cherished grandchildren. Ralph will be sadly missed by all but will remain forever in our hearts.

His loving family includes his two beloved sons, Michael D. Cogan of Torrington and Edward C. Cogan of Derby; his caring daughter, Beth M. Cogan (James Barnes) of Beacon Falls; his loving sister, Corrine Cogan of Torrington; and seven cherished grandchildren, Christine, Jason, Alana, Eddie, Daniel, Sam and Faith; one cherished great-grandson, Ethan; and several nieces and nephews. Ralph was predeceased by his sister, Irene Halko.

Per Ralph’s wishes, no services will be held. The Miller-Ward Funeral Home of Seymour is compassionately caring for the family.

To light a virtual candle or to leave an online condolence, visit ww.millerwardfuneralhome.com.